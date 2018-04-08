This Ex-Gang Member Points To Exactly What's To Blame For London Violence

An ex-gang member who went from holding knives to becoming a successful IT consultant tells Matt Stadlen how she turned her life around thanks to community centres and education.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has faced criticism for his slow response to the violence, backed the increased use of "targeted" stop and search in London after a series in killings in the city.

An increased use of stop and search was announced by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on Friday in an effort to "suppress violence" and take weapons off the streets.

But an ex-gang member pointed her finger at what she believes is responsible for the rise in violence.

Margaret from Brixton told Matt Stadlen how she was able to turn her life around with help from community centres and education because she had somebody to talk to.

She said that while she was growing up she had both parents at home but "didn't connect with them."

"I connected with the streets.

"I used to be one of the girls who would hold the weapons for the guys because the guys were most likely to get stop and searched.

"We had no where to go but then all these community centres came up and it was great."

