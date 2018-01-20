Former Inmate Tells Matt Prisoners Have It "Too Easy"

20 January 2018, 08:07

A former prisoner has clashed with LBC's Matt Stadlen claiming prisons are better than hotels.

It's after one of the most scathing prison inspections, in recent years, which condemned the "squalid state" of HMP Liverpool.

Finley claimed conditions were worse during his time behind bars, but Matt hit back saying it's "obviously nonsense" to compare prison to a hotel.

Liverpool Prison
Liverpool Prison. Picture: PA Images

The report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons warned of an "abject failure to offer a safe and decent environment" at the prison in Liverpool, which holds 1,115 men.

They found damp cells, broken windows, leaks, and blocked toilets.

The Ministry of Justice says a new governor has been appointed and cleanliness has been improved.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Opens Up About Her Stalker Ordeal

1 day ago

James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life

The Homophobic, Racist EDL Member Who Turned His Life Around, Thanks To James O'Brien

2 days ago

Henry Bolton spoke to Nick Ferrari live on LBC

Henry Bolton's Excruciating Interview With Nick Ferrari

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile