Former Inmate Tells Matt Prisoners Have It "Too Easy"

A former prisoner has clashed with LBC's Matt Stadlen claiming prisons are better than hotels.

It's after one of the most scathing prison inspections, in recent years, which condemned the "squalid state" of HMP Liverpool.

Finley claimed conditions were worse during his time behind bars, but Matt hit back saying it's "obviously nonsense" to compare prison to a hotel.

Liverpool Prison. Picture: PA Images

The report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons warned of an "abject failure to offer a safe and decent environment" at the prison in Liverpool, which holds 1,115 men.

They found damp cells, broken windows, leaks, and blocked toilets.

The Ministry of Justice says a new governor has been appointed and cleanliness has been improved.