Man Who Buys Properties For Foreign Investors Defends His Profession To Matt

18 March 2017, 09:20

Man Who Buys Properties For Foreign Investors Defends His Profession To Matt

Caller Ali buys up London properties for offshore investors, but says he doesn't, and shouldn't, feel any guilt over the capital's housing crisis.

04:18

Ali, who buys up properties in London of offshore investors, defended his profession to Matt Stadlen.

In a conversation about the capital's housing crisis, Matt Stadlen asked his early morning LBC listeners how upset they are about London property being bought up by foreign investors.

Ali, who buys London property for foreign investors, explained the predicament people in his profession face - telling Matt the problem is bigger than him. 

In this clip he defends his job to a sceptical Matt Stadlen. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage in Califonia

Farage: The Tories Would Do Anything To Stop Me Winning An Election
James O'Brien confused

Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

19 days ago

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

21 days ago

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

24 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile