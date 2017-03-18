Man Who Buys Properties For Foreign Investors Defends His Profession To Matt

Man Who Buys Properties For Foreign Investors Defends His Profession To Matt Caller Ali buys up London properties for offshore investors, but says he doesn't, and shouldn't, feel any guilt over the capital's housing crisis. 04:18

In a conversation about the capital's housing crisis, Matt Stadlen asked his early morning LBC listeners how upset they are about London property being bought up by foreign investors.

