"The Rape And Sexual Assault Of Women Begins With Everyday Sexism"

This is the powerful moment Matt Stadlen demands self-examination from society, rather than blaming individuals like Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein was sacked this week from the studio he founded, following a series of sexual abuse claims.

Three women have accused him of raping them.

Matt Stadlen said the issue starts with society's wider treatment of women.

The LBC presenter argued we have to collectively "say no to monsters". Picture: LBC

He admitted to past naivety, believing his community was no longer misogynistic or sexist, two or three years ago.

Since then, he's changed his mind.

But the presenter said we all have to take responsibility for combatting prejudices and changing attitudes.

As with racism and homophobia, so with sexism, misogyny and sexual abuse - it has to be called out whenever it’s witnessed. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 13, 2017

He argued: "The abuse of women, the sexual assault of women, the rape of women begins in every day examples of sexism.

"Begins in the office, begins in the street, begins also in the home.

"If you are the sort of boss who looks lasciviously at one of your colleagues, if you are the sort of boss who sends an inappropriate email.

"If you are a colleague who treats your female coworkers differently to your male, you are part of the problem.

"If you are a man who ogles women in the street you are part of the problem as well.

"We all have to use this Harvey Weinstein moment, whatever the truth of the allegations that have been levelled against him, we have to use this moment to ask all of ourselves about our wider society.

"This could be a eureka moment. This could be the time we wake up and realise there is a sickness at the heart of the societies in which we live.

"We can say no to monsters."

Watch the full, powerful clip above.