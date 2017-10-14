"The Rape And Sexual Assault Of Women Begins With Everyday Sexism"

14 October 2017, 09:42

This is the powerful moment Matt Stadlen demands self-examination from society, rather than blaming individuals like Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein was sacked this week from the studio he founded, following a series of sexual abuse claims.

Three women have accused him of raping them.

Matt Stadlen said the issue starts with society's wider treatment of women.

The LBC presenter said society has to say no to monster
The LBC presenter argued we have to collectively "say no to monsters". Picture: LBC

He admitted to past naivety, believing his community was no longer misogynistic or sexist, two or three years ago.

Since then, he's changed his mind.

But the presenter said we all have to take responsibility for combatting prejudices and changing attitudes.

He argued: "The abuse of women, the sexual assault of women, the rape of women begins in every day examples of sexism.

"Begins in the office, begins in the street, begins also in the home.

"If you are the sort of boss who looks lasciviously at one of your colleagues, if you are the sort of boss who sends an inappropriate email.

"If you are a colleague who treats your female coworkers differently to your male, you are part of the problem.

"If you are a man who ogles women in the street you are part of the problem as well.

"We all have to use this Harvey Weinstein moment, whatever the truth of the allegations that have been levelled against him, we have to use this moment to ask all of ourselves about our wider society.

"This could be a eureka moment. This could be the time we wake up and realise there is a sickness at the heart of the societies in which we live.

"We can say no to monsters."

Watch the full, powerful clip above.

Latest on LBC

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

9 days ago

Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis

9 days ago

Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile