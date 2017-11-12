Self-Confessed Snowflake Matt Stadlen Stands Up For Political Correctness

12 November 2017, 10:27

"It is not small-minded to be open-minded."

Matt Stadlen has supported political correctness after a Tesco advert received a barrage of abuse for including a Muslim family.

The LBC presenter argued that the terms "political correctness" and "virtue signalling" were attempts to twist reality and distract from real forms of discrimination.

He said: "It is not small-minded to be open-minded."

"Using terms like 'political correctness' and 'virtue signalling', accusing people like me of taking offence on behalf of others, is just a twisted and manipulative way of trying to change the facts.

"The facts are that if you have a problem with other races, you're a racist. If you don't like gay people, you're homophobic, if you don't like women you're a misogynist and sexist.

"We do need a robust comedic scene, if we don't have that we become too serious. The question is, what is and isn't off limits?"

