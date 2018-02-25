This US University Worker Carries A Gun And Says Everyone Is Safer As A Result

Brian who works for a University in Dallas, Texas carries a gun and feels safer because of it.

Donald Trump’s response to the school massacre in Florida last week is to arm teachers and sports coaches.

The caller from the US told Matt Stadlen that teachers in some schools in Texas have been carrying guns for two years.

Brian said he carried a semi-automatic pistol.

He said: “The students don’t know I’m carrying but they know it’s allowed. So, somebody is less likely to come on this campus to do one of these mass shootings because they know there are a number of people carrying and they know their shooting spree will not last very long”.