The A-Z of 2016: A-C

A

Died:

AA Gill

Muhammad Ali

Mose Allison - musician

Jean Alexander - actor, Hilda Ogden

Edward Albee - playwright

Joe Alaskey - voice of Bugs Bunny etc after Mel Blanc

Alexis Arquette - actor

Caroline Aherne

Sylvia Anderson - voice of Thunderbirds' Lady Penelope

Ken Adam - production designer Doctor Strangelove, 007 etc

Colonel Abrams - singer

Dalian Atkinson - footballer

Coral Atkins - actor

Signe Anderson - singer Jefferson Airplane

Eric Avebury - founder of Parliamentary Human Rights Group

Richard Adams - author, Watership Down

The Alexandrov Russian Army Song and Dance Ensemble



Article 50

Sam Allardyce, hired/sacked/hired

Anti-semitism

David Attenborough's Planet Earth 2

Mike Ashley

American elections

Alt. Right

Anti-establishment

Aleppo

(Osborne's) Academy schools plan

Adidas withdraws IAAF sponsorship - doping

Anis Amri - Berlin attack

Austerity

Apple iPhone7

Apple refuses to unlock terrorist's phone

Anti-intellectualism

Argos bought by Sainsburys

The Archers domestic abuse plotline

Automatic check-out at Amazon supermarkets

Artificial intelligence

Alsation strangler, Michael Heseltine - did he, didn't he?

Assassination attempt on Nigel Farage, was it, wasn't it?

Alcohol consumption - women catch up with men

Bashar al-Assad

Aid budget

Huma Abedin - Clinton's campaigner

Julian Assange + Wikileaks

Air Force One replacement cancelled

Academy Awards race row

Ankara assassination of Russian ambassador

Austin Reed sold

Arctic oil and gas drilling banned by Obama

Nicola Adams - first British boxer to retain Olympic title, Rio

Ant and Dec - OBE

Lily Allen apologises for Calais Jungle

Admiral Kuznetsov - Russian aircraft carrier in English Channel

Ageing population

American Apparel closes

Asthma medicine required by surprising number of elite athletes

Austrian electors reject far right

Abstract Expressionists at the Royal Academy



B

Died:

David Bowie

John Berry - Beastie Boys

Pete Burns - singer

Prince Buster - singer

Ken Berrie - voice of Postman Pat

Black - singer

Eric Bauersfeld - actor Star Wars "It's a trap"

Kenny Baker - actor R2-D2

Jimmy Bain - rocker, Dio etc

BHS

Lionel Blue - rabbi, broadcaster

Richard Bradford - actor, Man in a Suitcase

Bhumibol Adulyadej - King of Thailand

Boutros Boutros-Ghali

Captain Eric Melrose "Winkle" Brown - flew more types of plane than anyone in history

Pierre Boulez - composer

Anita Brookner - writer, Hotel du Lac



David Bowie Is - V&A's most popular exhibition ever

Boris' blunders

Bake Off

"Battle of the TV Hunks" - tabloid frenzy over Poldark and Victoria

Breibart News

Stephen Bannon

Usain Bolt - wins 9th Olympic gold

Ed Balls dances

Berlin terrorist attack

Brussels terrorist attack

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - ISIS leader

The Beckham's kids - tabloids' new interest

Buckingham Palace repairs

Brazilian hairdresser v Article 50 - Deir Dos Santos

British Airways Xmas strike cancelled

Brangelina split

Boko Haram - defeated?

Boaty McBoatface

Alec Baldwin's Trump impression

Black Lives Matter

Billy Bush + Trump + bus

Jeb Bush

Tony Blair comeback - will he/won't he?

Sergeant Alexander Blackman, Marine A

Brexit

Clean brexit

Hard v soft Brexit

"Brexit means Brexit" - Therea May

"Brexit means breakfast" - Andrew Davies, Welsh Conservative leader

Bus advert for Brexit

Big Ben repairs

Blue butterfly thrives in UK after near extinction

Back of the queue - Obama on British? US trade deal if Brexit

Boleyn Ground - West Ham move

Brownlee brothers Olympics - help over the line

Barrel bombs on Aleppo

Blackstar - Bowie

Aaron Banks - UKIP, Brexit funder

Birminham prison riots

Beards

Brazil - Olympics

Byron Burger immigration raid

Adam Barrow - Argos to Gambian President-elect

Eric Bristow - sacked from Sky after child abuse comments

Border controls

Birkini

Sepp Blatter

Tony Blackburn - fired/hired

Bono - Woman of the Year

Bottle flipping craze

David Bridges & Alex Lowe's bodies found in Tibet after 16 years

Birther movement - Obama "not born in US"

Bird flu strikes turkey farm at Xmas

Banana Republic shops close

Richard Branson bike crash

Benefits cap

"Breaking Point" - EU leavers' poster

"Britain first" - shouted by Jo Cox's killer

Ken Bone - red sweatered US election debate questioner

Boing stock crash after Trump tweet

"Bigly" - Trump during US election debate

BBC3 moves online



C

Died:

Fidel Castro

Jo Cox

Michael Cimino - director, Deer Hunter etc

Natalie Cole

Leonard Cohen

Ronnie Corbett

Choppers - chimp in PG Tips ad

Johan Cruyff

Phil Chess - Chess records

Dave Cash - DJ

Chapecoense football squad

Charmian Carr - actor, Sound of Music

William Christopher - actor, MASH

Mel C says no to Spice Girls' reunion

David Cameron steps down

Hillary Clinton

"Crooked Hillary"

Jeremy Corbyn re-wins leadership

The cuts (in services)

Cologne New Year sex attacks

Clown craze

Chicago Cubs win World Series

Cuba - US relations "normalised"

Croydon tram crash

Croydon Cat Killer

Chilcot Inquiry

Crystal Meth given to speed up N Korean construction workers

Coup defeated in labour ranks

Cryogenic freezing

Mark Carney - "Britain suffering first lost decade since 1860s"

Carrie Fisher heart attack

Calais Jungle

Carrier bag charge

Randy California's estate v Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven riff

Celebrity injunction re. threesome

Child abuse inquiry

Cycle Superhighways

Phil Collins returns

Conflict of interest - Trump

Jeremy Clarkson

Columbia signs peace deal with Farc

China takes US drone

Child refugees - some not children

Bill Cosby

Pauline Cafferkey - Ebola nurse

Kellyanne Conway - Trump strategist

Conkers could vanish - Horse Chestnut Leaf Miner

Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster recognised in Netherlands

Chewbacca Mom - 164m views and counting

Climate change

Cheerleading at next Olympics

Cheltenham Festival footballers urinate into glass, throw it on crowd

Cincinnati Zoo - gorilla shot

Dominic Chappell - BHS

David Cameron humming at door to No. 10

Climate change - "Chinese plot": Trump

CRISPR Cas9 - gene editing tool

Cheetahs face extinction

Chernobyl Safe Confinement Arch

Camber Sands drownings

Thomas Coville - sets round-the-world solo sailing record

Caudrilla - fracking plans approved

Rochelle Clarke breaks England rugby caps record

Clean for the Queen

Carrier bags charge

Chinese military bases in South China Sea

David Cameran calls Nigeria and Afghanistan "fantastically" corrupt

Channel 4 racing goes to ITV