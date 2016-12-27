The A-Z of 2016 F-H

F

Died

Dario Fo - playwright

Glenn Frey - The Eagles

Frank Finlay - actor

Margaret Forster - author Georgy Girl

Emile Ford - musician

Rob Ford - crack smoking mayor of Toronto

Football child abuse

FIFA corruption

Nigel Farage

Five pound note contains animal fat

Mossack Fonseca leak

Fascism

Chris Froome wins Tour de france

Mo Farah - double double gold

Freedom of movement

Fake news

Facebook - see entry above

Liam Fox - Brexiteer

Foreign aid

Fallujah

Foxconn replaces 60,000 workers with robots

Food banks

Florida nightclub Pulse shooting

Fake bomb at Old Traford

Harrison Ford injury fine $2m

Fishing rights

G

Died:

Dale Griffin - drummer Mott the Hoople

Christina Grimmie - contestant on US TV's The Voice, shot

Vivean Grey - actor Neighbours

Jon Glenn

AA Gill

David Gest - TV producer, once married Liza Minnelli

Randy Van Gelder - jazz recorder

Reg Grundy - TV producer, Neighbours

Zac Goldsmith

The Grand Tour

Gotthard Base Tunnel - world's longest opens

Goldman Sachs' ex staff fill Trump cabinet

Michael Gove v Boris Johnson and experts

Greek debt crisis

Galileo - European GP satellites operational

Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Utd after 29 years

Gender fluidity

The Garden Bridge

Grammar schools

Giraffes face extinction

Philip Green

Gorilla escapes London Zoo

Gig economy

Gravitational waves discovered

Golf at the Olympics

Google tax bill

Global warming

H

Died:

Norman Hudis - comedy writer first six Carry On films

Barry Howard - actor, Hi-de-Hi!

Robin Hardy - director, Wicker Man

Henry Heimlich - inventor of the maneuver

Zaha Hadid

Merle Haggard

Harambe - gorilla, shot

Michael Herr - war correspondent, Apocalypse Now writer

Hanoi Hannah - Vietnam War radio personality

Florence Henderson - actor, Brady Bunch

Hiroshima - first sitting US president visit

Heathrow third runway

Hipsters

Hillsborough disaster Inquest

Bernard Hogan-Howe resigns from Met Police

Hard shoulders disappear on motorways

Hate crime increase after Brexit

Hatchimal - most wanted toy this Xmas

Honey G

Hissene Habre - ex president of Chad imprisoned

HS2

Paul Horner - fake news writer says Trump won due to him

Prince Harry + Meghan Markle

Jerry Hall marries Rupert Murdoch

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station

Hacking

Hero of Cologne - New Year sex attacks

Homelessness

Hillary

Harriet Harman - longest serving female MP