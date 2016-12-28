The A-Z of 2016 I-K

I

Died:

Commander Ian Inskip - Falklands naval officer



Independent newspaper goes online only

Immigration

ISIS

IVF - 3 parent baby

Iceland the country v Iceland the shop

Iceland the football team v England

Ivanka

"Independence day" - Farage on Brexit vote

iPlayer - TV licence now required

iPhone7

ISIS/ISIL

ISS - International Space Station

Zlatan Ibrahimovich

Investigatory Powers Act

Irish government v EU over Apple tax

IDs to vote

Immigration

Istanbul bombing

Israeli settlements

International Criminal Court abandoned by Russia, S. Africa etc

Italian earthquake

Ireland beat All Blacks in Chicago

Indian currency demonetization

Italian debt crisis

Invictus games

Gianni Infantino - new head of FIFA

Eddie Izzard's fetching pink beret and Question Time

Iran economic sanctions lifted by USA

Internet fraud

Idiocracy - no longer a comedy, now a documentary

Insjon, Sweden - laser wielding sex pigs

i360 - attraction opens in Brighton

Illegal settlements in West Bank

Ben Innes selfie with EgyptAir hijacker

Italian referendum on constitutional reform

Caitlyn Jenner "regrets" sex change

J

Died:

Anthony Jay - writer, Yes Minister



Jim - washing machine salesman - Keith Vaz alter-ego

Junior doctors strike

Diane James - UKIP leader for 18 days

Juno Jupiter fly-by

Anthony Joshua - IBF heavyweight title

Janet Jackson pregnant at 50

Boris Johnson - Bozo of the FO

JD Sports working conditions

Mick Jagger - father at 73

Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

Jeep Cherokee recall after Anton Yelchin death

Gary Johnson - Libertarian Party nominee, US elections

JAM - just about managing

Jean-Claude Juncker

Jingoism

Jihadi Sid - bouncy castle salesman to ISIS recruit

Brian Johnson leaves AC/DC

K

Died:

Frank Kelly - actor, Father Ted

Andrei Karlov - Russian Ambassador to Turkey, shot

Burt Kwouk - actor, Pink Panther

George Kennedy - actor

Paul Kantner - musician, Jefferson Airplane





King's Cross gentrification

Korea - North v South

Kim Jong-un

Kim Kardashian robbed in Paris

Chris King - first UK double hand transplant

Sadiq Khan - London Mayor

Kitten heels - Theresa May's shoes

Kidlington - ordinary English town magnet for Chinese tourists

Kumbuka - London Zoo's escaped gorilla

Jason Kenny - half of "golden couple" at Rio with Laura Trott

Ku Klux Klan - they're back

Kremlin v US elections

Radovan Karadzic - guilty of war crimes

The Khan family v Trump