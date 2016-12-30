The A-Z of 2016 O-Q

Now Discussing
Former Royal Marine, now pensioner, being hounded by investigators over his role in NI conflict. Shouldn't he just be left alone?
30 December 2016, 21:16
O
Died:
Hugh O'Brian - actor, Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp
Barack Obama
Michelle Obama
Oil price
OPEC
Sarah Olney wins Richmond by-election
Opinion polls get it wrong
Ozone hole in Antarctica shrinks
Ore Oduba wins Strictly Come Dancing
Orgreave - battle of - inquiry ruled out
Olympics
Overseas Aid
Ozzy Osbourne's affair
Oscars race row
Oligarchs
Orangutans on endangered list
George Osborne sacked, still highest earning MP
Offshore banking
Obesity
Old Labour returns under Corbyn
P
Died:
Rick Parfitt - musician, Status Quo
Arnold Palmer - golfer
Billy Paul - singer
Jimmy Perry - writer, dad's Army
Prince
Cecil Parkinson - politician
Shimon Peres - ex-Israeli President
Jim Prior - politician
Popular vote - Hillary won but still lost
Tim Peake - UK astronaut
Planet Earth II
Pastafarians - worshippers at Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster recognised
Panama Papers
Adam Peaty world records at Rio
Paul Pogba world record transfer to Man Utd
Michael Phelps medal haul continues
Pistol and Boo - Johnny Depp's dogs v Australia
Palace of Westminster repairs
Marine Le Pen
Plain cigarette packaging
Oscar Pistorius appeal fails
Pulse nightclub shootings, Florida
Populism
Pfizer fined £84.2m, overcharging NHS
Pneumonia fells Hillary
Postal service 500 years old
Post Office strike
Poundland price increase
Pound falls post referendum
Prison riots
Pokemon Go
Popular vote - Clinton gets 3m more than Trump
Pearl Harbour first visit by a Japanese PM
Poverty in Uk
Mike Pence US VP
Project Fear - EU referendum
Vladimir Putin
Political correctness (gone mad)
Poppy ban - FIFA
Performance enhancing drugs, especially for asthma
Philippine President Duterte
Post-truth, Oxford dictionary word of the year
Pussy - Trump says he grabs them
Pay for play - Clinton accusation
Q
Qantas launches direct London - Australia flights
Quantitative easing
Queen's 90th birthday
Queue - UK at the back of for trade deal: Obama
QI - Fry leaves TV show
Quintuplets born in Australia
Quality Street ditch Toffee Deluxe - Xmas ruined
Quinoa - "food" fad
Quid pro quo - Clinton accusation