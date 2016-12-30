The A-Z of 2016 O-Q

O

Died:

Hugh O'Brian - actor, Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp

Barack Obama

Michelle Obama

Oil price

OPEC

Sarah Olney wins Richmond by-election

Opinion polls get it wrong

Ozone hole in Antarctica shrinks

Ore Oduba wins Strictly Come Dancing

Orgreave - battle of - inquiry ruled out

Olympics

Overseas Aid

Ozzy Osbourne's affair

Oscars race row

Oligarchs

Orangutans on endangered list

George Osborne sacked, still highest earning MP

Offshore banking

Obesity

Old Labour returns under Corbyn

P

Died:

Rick Parfitt - musician, Status Quo

Arnold Palmer - golfer

Billy Paul - singer

Jimmy Perry - writer, dad's Army

Prince

Cecil Parkinson - politician

Shimon Peres - ex-Israeli President

Jim Prior - politician

Tim Peake - UK astronaut

Planet Earth II

Pastafarians - worshippers at Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster recognised

Panama Papers

Adam Peaty world records at Rio

Paul Pogba world record transfer to Man Utd

Michael Phelps medal haul continues

Pistol and Boo - Johnny Depp's dogs v Australia

Palace of Westminster repairs

Marine Le Pen

Plain cigarette packaging

Oscar Pistorius appeal fails

Pulse nightclub shootings, Florida

Populism

Pfizer fined £84.2m, overcharging NHS

Pneumonia fells Hillary

Postal service 500 years old

Post Office strike

Poundland price increase

Pound falls post referendum

Prison riots

Pokemon Go

Popular vote - Clinton gets 3m more than Trump

Pearl Harbour first visit by a Japanese PM

Poverty in Uk

Mike Pence US VP

Project Fear - EU referendum

Vladimir Putin

Political correctness (gone mad)

Poppy ban - FIFA

Performance enhancing drugs, especially for asthma

Philippine President Duterte

Post-truth, Oxford dictionary word of the year

Pussy - Trump says he grabs them

Pay for play - Clinton accusation

Q

Qantas launches direct London - Australia flights

Quantitative easing

Queen's 90th birthday

Queue - UK at the back of for trade deal: Obama

QI - Fry leaves TV show

Quintuplets born in Australia

Quality Street ditch Toffee Deluxe - Xmas ruined

Quinoa - "food" fad

Quid pro quo - Clinton accusation