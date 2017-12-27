The A-Z of 2017. G,H,I

Now Discussing
G,H,I
G
Died
Buddy Greco, jazzer
Dick Gregory, comedian
Bob Givens, Bugs Bunny animator
Charlie Gard
Barry Gibb plays Glastonbury
Garden Bridge scrapped
Kathy Griffin and Trump's severed head (T)
Ariana Grande concert attack
Grenfell Tower fire
Gender neutral
General election
Gravitational waves discovery wins Nobel prize
Barry Gibb at Glastonbury
Sebastian Gorka resigned/fired (T)
Guatemala to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem (T)
Getlink, new name for Eurotunnel post Brexit
Gold coin, 100kg, stolen from German museaum
Great Repeal Bill
Grammar vigilante corrects mistakes at night in Bristol
Damian Green sacked re. porn found on computer
Philip Green
Greg's sausage roll Jesus
Great Barrier Reef dying/dead
Gin included in Basket of Goods for ONS inflation statistics
Greyball, UBER’s secret software
The Grand Tour
Great British Bake Off moves to C4
Gender identity
Game of Thrones
H
Died
John Hurt, actor
John Heard, actor
Johnny Hallyday, French singer
Hugh Hefner, Playboy
Sean Hughes, comedian
Robert Hardy, actor
Jon Hillerman, actor, Magnum PI
Heather Heyer, activist, Charlottesville
Howard Hodgkin, artist
Robert Hardy, actor
Darcus Howe, activist
Hyperloop
Hull, UK City of Culture
Frankie Hill, 6, sets up homeless campaign
Historical sex crimes
Hunting trophies (T)
Homosexuality decriminalised, 50th anniversary
Homelessness
Tristram Hunt quits politics, new head of V&A
Lewis Hamilton wins F1 championship
Prince Harry engaged
Tom Harrison completes London marathon in 6 days in gorilla suit
Hollyweed, Hollywood sign changed
Handshakes, weird (T)
Nikki Hayley, US ambassador threatens UN on Jerusalem (T)
Hand towels on Ai rForce One not soft enough (T)
Katie Hopkins fired from Mail Online
I
Iran nuclear deal (T)
Inappropriate behaviour, euphemism for sex assaults
Island of Ireland, border and Brexit
Iceberg water costing £80 a bottle goes on sale
Kazuo Ishiguro, winner of the Nobel prize in literature
Invictus Games
iPhone, 10 years old
International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, wins Nobel Peace Prize
Intercontinental ballistic missile, first test by N Korea
ISIS militarily defeated in Syria and Iraq
Inauguration crowd size (T)
Irma, hurricane
Impeachment often discussed (T)
Ivanka (T)
India set to become 5th largest economy
Immigration
Iraq Historical Allegations Team