The A-Z of 2017. G,H,I

G,H,I

G

Died

Buddy Greco, jazzer

Dick Gregory, comedian

Bob Givens, Bugs Bunny animator

Charlie Gard

Barry Gibb plays Glastonbury

Garden Bridge scrapped

Kathy Griffin and Trump's severed head (T)

Ariana Grande concert attack

Grenfell Tower fire

Gender neutral

General election

Gravitational waves discovery wins Nobel prize

Barry Gibb at Glastonbury

Sebastian Gorka resigned/fired (T)

Guatemala to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem (T)

Getlink, new name for Eurotunnel post Brexit

Gold coin, 100kg, stolen from German museaum

Great Repeal Bill

Grammar vigilante corrects mistakes at night in Bristol

Damian Green sacked re. porn found on computer

Philip Green

Greg's sausage roll Jesus

Great Barrier Reef dying/dead

Gin included in Basket of Goods for ONS inflation statistics

Greyball, UBER’s secret software

The Grand Tour

Great British Bake Off moves to C4

Gender identity

Game of Thrones

H

Died

John Hurt, actor

John Heard, actor

Johnny Hallyday, French singer

Hugh Hefner, Playboy

Sean Hughes, comedian

Robert Hardy, actor

Jon Hillerman, actor, Magnum PI

Heather Heyer, activist, Charlottesville

Howard Hodgkin, artist

Darcus Howe, activist

Hyperloop

Hull, UK City of Culture

Frankie Hill, 6, sets up homeless campaign

Historical sex crimes

Hunting trophies (T)

Homosexuality decriminalised, 50th anniversary

Homelessness

Tristram Hunt quits politics, new head of V&A

Lewis Hamilton wins F1 championship

Prince Harry engaged

Tom Harrison completes London marathon in 6 days in gorilla suit

Hollyweed, Hollywood sign changed

Handshakes, weird (T)

Nikki Hayley, US ambassador threatens UN on Jerusalem (T)

Hand towels on Ai rForce One not soft enough (T)

Katie Hopkins fired from Mail Online

I

Iran nuclear deal (T)

Inappropriate behaviour, euphemism for sex assaults

Island of Ireland, border and Brexit

Iceberg water costing £80 a bottle goes on sale

Kazuo Ishiguro, winner of the Nobel prize in literature

Invictus Games

iPhone, 10 years old

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, wins Nobel Peace Prize

Intercontinental ballistic missile, first test by N Korea

ISIS militarily defeated in Syria and Iraq

Inauguration crowd size (T)

Irma, hurricane

Impeachment often discussed (T)

Ivanka (T)

India set to become 5th largest economy

Immigration

Iraq Historical Allegations Team