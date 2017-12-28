The A-Z of 2017. J,K,L.

J,K,L.

J

Died

J Geils, rocker

Al Jarreau, jazzer

Boris Johnson of the F.O.

Clifton James, Sheriff Pepper, James Bond

Joni Sledge, Sister Sledge

Joel Joffe, Mandela defence lawyer

Anthony Armstrong Jones, photographer

Jerusalem – Trump declares capital of Israel (T)

Boris Johnson

Jobs, jobs, jobs (T)

Anthony Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko

Jogger attack on Putney Bridge

Javanka, Steve Bannon's name for Jared and Ivanka (T)

Judges: “enemies of the people” , Daily Mail front page rant

Jean-Claude Junker

Juno spacecraft pictures of Jupiter

Doug Jones, Democrat wins Alabama Senate seat (T)

Boris Johnson and the non (?) radioactive peach juice

Boris Johnson and the Russia spat

Stanley Johnson in the jungle

Jo Johnson and university “no platforming” threat

Journalism under attack (T)

Jeff Jones UBER president resigns

K

Died

Christine Keeler, Profumo affair

Kim Jong-Hyun, K-popper

Gordon Kaye, actor, goodbye goodbye

Bernard Kenny, stabbed trying to protect Jo Cox

Helmut Kohl, former German Chancellor

Adnan Khashoggi, arms dealer

Kim Jong-nam, N. Korean leader's half brother

Kepler-90i, new planet discovered in solar system

Knee-gate, Julia Hartley-Brewer accuses Michael Fallon of touching

Knee, taking the: US football stars protest police violence (T)

Jared Kushner (T)

Kim Jong-un (T)

Knightscope K5 anti-homeless security robot bullied of San Francisco streets

Harry Kane, top goal scorer in calender year

KKK (T)

Kensington and Chelsea Council, Grenfell Tower fire

Kaspersky, anti-virus software, Russian exploit warning

Travis Kalanick, UBER CEO resigns

Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano, retires

Robert Kelly, professor interrupted by his children on live TV

Peter Kay cancels tour

L

Died

Jerry Lewis, comedian

Las Vegas country music festival shooting

Martin Landau, actor

Jake LaMota, boxer, “The Raging Bull”

“The largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period” (T)

“Little rocket man” Kim Jong-un (T)

London Bridge attack

London Zoo fire

Lettuce shortage

Richard Leonard, new leader Scottish Labour Party

John Lewis gender neutral clothes

Lost documents from National Archives re. Falklands, Northern Ireland etc.

Laptop ban on lanes (T)

La La Land wins best picture Oscar, then didn't in envelope mix up

Las Vegas shooting