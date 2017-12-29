The A-Z of 2017. M,N,O

Now Discussing
29 December 2017, 20:47
M,N,O
M
Died
Roger Moore, actor
Charles Manson, helter skelter
Martin McGuinness, politician
Mary Tyler Moore, actor
Robert Miles, DJ, producer
Erin Moran, Joannie Cunningham, Happy Days
Ronnie Moran, footballer
Bruce McCandless II, astronaut
Michael I of Romania, King
Rhodri Morgan, First Minister of Wales
Sheila Michaels, activist, popularised “Ms”
Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas shooting
#MeToo
Robert Mueller's Russia investigation (T)
MSM, Mainstream media (T)
Elon Musk
Meghan Markle
Muslim ban (T)
MAGA – Make America Great Again (T)
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron, French President
Mar-a-Lago (T)
Maybot – Theresa May
Mental health
Missteps – euphemism for sex assaults
MOAB, Mother of all Bombs (T)
Gina Miller, Brexit campaigner
Roy Moore, Alabama (T)
Moonlight wins best picture Oscar after envelope mix up
Manchester City FC
Manchester Arena attack
Jose Morinho, not so special
Meerkats killed in London Zoo fire
Momentum, campaigning group
Joe McFadden wins Strictly Come Dancing
Melania wears high heels on Puerto Rico hurricane visit (T)
Melania has a body double? (T)
Lionel Messi buys world's most expensive car, outbids Ronaldo
Emmanuel Macron wins French election
Million Women March (T)
Angela Merkel wins fourth term as German Chancellor
Monarch Airlines collapse
Theresa May
Micronesia sinking
Myanmar human rights
Robert Mugabe, PM Zimbabwe, forced to retire
“Gucci Grace” Mugabe held by rebels
Chelsea Manning has sentence commuted by Obama
Millennials
Melissa McCarthy spoofs Sean Spicer on SNL (T)
Mental health awareness
Jack Munroe wins Twitter libel case against Katie Hopkins
“Marine A” sentence quashed
Moggmentum, Jacob Rees-Mogg supporters
Laura Messi
N
Died
John Noakes, Blue Peter
Barry Norman, critic
Geoff Nicholls, rocker, Black Sabbath
Jana Navotna, tennis player
Masaya Nakamura, “father of Pac-Man”
Manuel Noriega, Panamanian politician
Heather North, voice of Daphne in Scooby Doo
Nutmeg, world's oldest cat at 32 (144 in cat years)
National Rifle Assoc. - always too soon after shootings to talk about gun control (T)
No platforming – students refuse controversial speakers
Net neutrality
“Nambia” Trump praises non-existent country (T)
Lee Nelson hands PM P45 at Tory conference
Neymar becomes most expensive player in transfer history
Nokia 3310, classic renewed
Paul Nuttal quits as UKIP leader
Northern Ireland qualify for 2018 World Cup
NHS cyber atack
Nuneaton bowling alley siege
Nutella changes recipe
Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, new golden headed moth named (T)
Rania Nashar, first female CEO of Saudi bank
Naruto, selfie copyright dispute monkey, PETA Person of the Year
Olive Norris, oldest papergirl retires at 88
O
Died
Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, cardinal
Oumuamua – asteroid, UFO?
One pound coin, new
George Osborne, new Evening Standard editor
Oscars envelope for best pic mix-up
Obamacare repeal attempts (T)
Jared O'Mara, MP suspended over offensive comments
Orb, glowing, touched by Trump in Saudi Arabia (T)
George Orwell statue at BBC
Ophelia, storm causes red sky
“Oh for God's sake” Brenda from Bristol on hearing about election
One For Arthur wins Grand National
Barack Obama leaves office
Orion, NASA builds craft for deep space missions
One billion pounds to secure DUP support for PM