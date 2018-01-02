The A-Z of 2017. V,W,X,Y,Z.

Now Discussing
Richard Spurr is Leading Britain's Conversation.
2 January 2018, 01:03
V,W,X,Y,Z
V
Died
Frank Vincent, Sopranos, Goodfellas actor
Leo Varadkar, politician, a key to Brexit
“Very fine people on both sides” Trump on white supremacist rally, Charlottesville (T)
VX nerve agent killed Kim Jong-nam
Guy Verhhofstadt, European Parliament negotiator: Brexit “waste of time”
Virtue signalling
Venezuela economic crisis
Virgin Care sues NHS
Virgin Care wins £1bn NHS contract
Viagra cleared for over the counter sale from next year
Vaping said to be as dangerous as smoking
Volunteers considered for UK border control
Volcanic activity
Leonardo da Vinci painting, Salvator Mundi, most expensive ever sold
W
Died
John Wetton, rocker, King Crimson
Don Williams, singer
Adam West, actor, Bat Man
Heinz Wolff, scientist
Harvey Weinstein
Wall at Mexico border (T)
WannaCry cyber attack
Women's March, much bigger crowd in DC the day after the inauguration (T)
Lavinia Woodward, medical student stabbed boyfriend, spared jail
Wagamama staff threatened over Xmas sick leave
Water cremation, dissolving the dead
Walnut Whip, Nestle removes walnut
White supremacists
Serena Williams wins Australian Open while pregnant
Claudia Winkleman revealed to be BBC's highest paid female presenter
Wheat, running through fields of: Theresa May confesses to naughtiest childhood act
Sophia, first robot granted citizenship, Saudi Arabia
Jodie Whittaker, new Dr Who
Tiger Woods arrested for driving while intoxicated
Westminster Bridge attack
Wall at Mexican border (T)
Whitehouse, “a real dump” according to Trump (T)
Whitehouse leaks (T)
Whitehouse Xmas decorations look like “house of horrors” (T)
Frederica Wilson, congresswoman's feud with Trump (T)
Winery – Trump boasts he owns one of largest in US, winery denies it (T)
Gavin Williamson, Defence Secretary keeps tarantula in office
Wood-burning stoves face crackdown
X
Xi-cc++ - new particle
Xenophobia on rise world-wide
Y
Died
Malcolm Young, AC/DC
Deborah Watling, actress
Yacht lotto, 50 Tory MPs want public to buy Queen new yacht
Youthquake – Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year
Milo Yiannopoulos, controversialist's book deal cancelled
Malala Yousafzai attends Oxford University
Yemen war
Yarl's Wood detention centre abuse
“Yank-shake”, Trump's weird dominance handshake
Yellow car “ruins” tourists photos in scenic Bibury, Gloucestershire
Yiwu-London, longest freight train route in the world
Z
Nanzin Zagari -Ratcliffe, detained in Iran
“Zombie drug”, spice, synthetic marijuana
Zimbabwe military takeover
Zero-hours contacts, Labour's manifesto pledges to ban them
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Facebook fake news failings
Zulu dancers defend blacking up at Lewes Bonfire Night
Summer Zervos, Apprentice contestant sues Trump for sexual misconduct defamation (T)
Zealandia recognised as seventh largest continent