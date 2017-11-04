The sound of silence

An employee deactivated Donald Trump’s Twitter account on their last day of work.

Some say that person should be recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize.

It certainly was peaceful online.

For a brief period, the internet became a safe space for people that do not wear a Make America Great Again hat and do not think that Ancient Orange in the Whitehouse is best president ever ever ever.

The BS stream dried up, the number of Tweets of self-congratulation went way down, and some bile was drained from the swamp.

The president’s @realdonaldtrump account was down for 11 minutes.

Best. Eleven. Minutes. Ever.

Eleven whole minutes of peace and calm before the one-man garden hose of self-love and outward facing rage started to spray again.

It only took 11 minutes for Twitter to turn the stupid back on.

During the brief period of downtime, anyone going to the Trump Twitter page would see the message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

They might have thought: “Well, maybe it WAS all just a bad dream...I mean no one in their right mind would think that a bright orange narcissistic old con man off the telly could actually fool enough people to become the leader of the free world...how ridiculous would THAT be?”

And then it all came rushing back.

Twitter initially said the account had been inadvertently deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee”.

Doesn't seem like an error to me. Sounds more like correcting one.

Twitter said, “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,”

What…to prevent it from being restored again?

They should definitely investigate how to prevent that.

Why is he still allowed to be on there? Trump must have broken every rule in Twitter's terms and conditions.

It is hard to know because like every Twitter user, I've never read the terms and conditions despite legally stating that I have.

He must have transgressed at least some rules. He's a giant troll for a start.

Everything he Tweets is offensive and rude and childish.

Mind you, if they kicked off every Twitter user that was guilty of that, they'd have no business left.

The company finally admitted that the outage was due to an employee’s action on their final day in the job.

Trump, of course, managed to make it into another thing that underlines the glory that is Donald.

He said that the incident meant that his Tweeting was “having an impact”:

Yes – like a plane flying into a mountain has an impact.

There were rumours that Trump had been hacked, because despite all that fury he vented about Hilary Clinton and her unsecured email account, Trump actually uses an old, unsecured Android phone instead of trading it for an encrypted device supplied by the Secret Service.

Like a rock star that likes to use his old beaten up guitar despite being able to afford a new shiny one, Trump's old phone is what he wrote his most offensive messages to women with.

He can't get rid of that - it's got sentimental value.