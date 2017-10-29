Who are you calling uncivil?!

President Donald Trump says he is not 'uncivil'.

He said, “I am not an uncivil person, I can tell you that, everybody says how not uncivil I am, I get tremendous calls from every country from great people who say Donald Trump is a hugely civil person, probably the most civil person who ever lived, apart from the great Abe Lincoln, believe me when I tell you”, or something like that.

If you have somehow gained the impression that he lacks civility, it is the fault of the press who are presenting a distorted image of him by taking down what he says and repeating it verbatim.

He said 'People don't understand. I went to an Ivy League college, I was a nice student, I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person.'

That is the thing with intelligent persons – they always have to remind everyone how intelligent they are.

Darwin and Newton were notorious for handing out leaflets explaining how smart they were and Einstein never stopped shouting about his vast IQ.

Trump said, “I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.'

There he is talking about himself in the third person – and to think people say he's a colossal egomaniac. Where do they get that impression?

He was responding to complaints that he'd been uncivil to the widow of a decorated soldier.

She says he was disrespectful in a condolence call, that he could not recall the deceased soldier's name and told his widow that his fate is what he signed up for when he went into the military.

He said that to her on the 'phone while she was in a car on the way to pick up his body.

What's uncivil about that?

Trump explained that he did not forget to say her husband's name. Pointing to his head for the cameras, he said, 'One of the great memories of all time'.

There is no level of self-aggrandisement that is over the top for Donny.

And no fight will go un-picked.

He justified attacking the wife of the dead soldier saying, 'When somebody says something about you that's false, I think it's always okay to counterpunch or to fight back,'

He's counterpunching widows now.

I thought he was great with women – he told us so himself.

Others have said the same, it is just that those others may have also been Donald Trump in disguise.

A letter supposedly written by Trump’s secretary in 1992 has been unearthed by New York Magazine and published as part of their 50th anniversary edition.

The letter rebuts an article of the time that apparently suggested that Trump does not treat women well, which was written by a journalist called Julie Baumgold.

The letter, signed by Carolin Gallego, who claimed to be his secretary, reads:

“Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary—and therefore know him well—I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article … I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women—all women love Donald Trump.”

Various publications have searched in vain for a Trump employee called Carolin Gallego. She appears not to have existed.

It certainly reads like something that Donald Trump would write about Donald Trump.

He finds anything but constant praise difficult to take, so if it is not forthcoming from external sources, he will manufacture it himself.

Whining to the press this week about his coverage, he said ‘Everybody has said unbelievable, good things about me, but you never report that,'

Everybody says good things about him?

He’s right – that is unbelievable.