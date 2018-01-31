The 15-Year-Old Held On Bail For Almost A Year After Being Sent An Explicit Picture

31 January 2018, 10:44

This is a story that all parents need to hear: a boy being kept on bail for almost a year, simply for being sent an explicit picture.

Police have warned parents they could be arrested and have their homes raided if their children send sexually explicit images on mobile phones they pay for.

That led Ross to call Nick Ferrari to tell the alarming story of what happened to his 15-year-old son.

He received an explicit picture in a WhatsApp group and a teacher saw it over his shoulder. The school called the police and he was arrested at 3pm.

Despite being a minor, he was held at a police station for 12 hours before finally being interviewed at 3.30am.

Nick Ferrari was shocked by what he heard
Nick Ferrari was shocked by what he heard. Picture: LBC

Officers told him it was serious and urged him to take a police caution. However, he refused that as it would have meant signing the Sex Offenders' Register. He was bailed pending further investigation.

It was 11 months later that he finally got an email saying no further action would be taken.

Watch the full, frightening story at the top of the page.

