Abandoned Dog Tied To A Telegraph Pole Shot By Police

24 January 2018, 09:39

The abandoned dog which was shot
The abandoned dog which was shot. Picture: Facebook

An elderly, abandoned dog which was found tied to a telegraph pole in the cold has been shot dead by police

Cleveland Police launched an appeal to find the owner of the German Shepherd, which officers described as "increasingly aggressive as time went on", after it was discovered in Hartlepool over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the force said: "All attempts to calm the dog failed. Vets advised that they were unable to sedate the dog due to not being able to approach it and not having equipment to sedate from a distance.

"Unfortunately, veterinary professionals advised that the dog could not be re-homed due to its aggressive behaviour."

A spokesman for the RSPCA told The Independent: “This was a difficult and distressing police-led incident with an outcome which no one wanted. We attended to help the police and dog warden and sought independent vet advice to try and find a non-lethal solution.

“The dog had been seen by someone from another charity and there was concern that if the dog escaped she could have hurt someone. The police informed us that using a tranquilliser dart on the dog was not an option.

“The RSPCA believes that abandoning any dog is totally unacceptable and in this case had tragic consequences."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Give children the vote to curb obesity? Iain was shocked

Give Children The Vote To Stop Obesity: Iain's Shocked Reaction Is A Must See

19 hours ago

Henry Bolton refuses to resign as leader of Ukip

Ukip's Suzanne Evans: Henry Bolton Is "Deluded" If He Thinks He Can Continue As Leader

1 day ago

Ian Collins and Henry Bolton

Henry Bolton “Irreplaceable” Claims Caller In Argument With Ian Collins

2 days ago