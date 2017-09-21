Archbishop Of Canterbury & Imam Asim: Live On LBC - WATCH NOW

In a world first, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be live on LBC this morning, answering your questions alongside the Imam of one of Europe's biggest mosques.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby and Imam Qari Asim will be in the studio from 9am this morning and you can watch it live above.

So whether you want to ask about recent terror attacks, how religion is affecting society or anything else, this is your chance - call 0345 60 60 973.