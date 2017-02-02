Archbishop Of Canterbury Live On LBC: Watch In Full

2 February 2017, 07:40

Archbishop of Canterbury Live On LBC

The Archbishop of Canterbury is on the front pages of the newspapers today as he apologises over links to a 'child abuser'. He's exclusively live, taking your calls from 9am - and you can watch live.

Justin Welby issued an “unreserved and unequivocal” apology on Wednesday on behalf of the Church of England after admitting he had worked at holiday camps at which teenage boys were groomed for abuse.

He will be live on LBC today alongside Cardinal Vincent Nicholls - and you can ask him anything you want. Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask him a question.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

7 months ago

Theresa May LBC conference

Is Theresa May A 'Bloody Difficult Woman'? Here's Her Response

4 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

1 day ago

Alex Salmond Curious

Salmond: How Trump Can Beat The Protests When He Comes To UK

1 day ago

Ian Collins

Ian Collins: Where Are These Protesters When They're Needed?

2 days ago