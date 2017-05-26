Ban The Burqa To Give Muslim Women More Vitamin D, Say Ukip

Muslim Women In A Burqa Need More Vitamin D, Ukip Deputy Chair says 01:31

Ukip want to ban the burqa to help Muslim women get more vitamin D from sunlight, Suzanne Evans tells LBC.

Ukip's Deputy chair said that as well as being a security risk, face veils stop women from getting enough sunlight, leading to Vitamin D deficiency.

Ms Evans was speaking to Nick Ferrari following the launch of the UK manifesto, in which one of the reasons they propose to ban face coverings is they "prevent intake of essential vitamin D from sunlight".

Nick asked her: "So you're hugely concerned in Ukip about Muslim women getting essential vitamin D, are you?"

More to follow...