Bids to Run HS2 Scandalous and Farcical, Say Labour

23 June 2017, 10:56

The Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald has told LBC it's scandalous that a Chinese operator is more likely to run HS2 than a British company.

Andy McDonald: Bids for HS2 "SCANDALOUS"

Andy McDonald: Bids for HS2 "SCANDALOUS"

00:01:23

One of the bids shortlisted to run the high-speed railway line HS2 is a state-backed Chinese operator. The Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald says we "need to have confidence to run it ourselves."

“I’m hugely disappointed that yet again this Government seems absolutely determined to have everybody involved in our railway systems except ourselves," said Mr McDonald.

He added: “It’s becoming completely farcical."

Nick Ferrari and Andy Mcdonald

Nick Ferrari asked Mr McDonald whether he was confident we have the personnel and expertise to run the services.

He said: “We need to have the confidence to run it for ourselves. It’s absolutely scandalous that we let other people in to go and subsidise their own railways back in their own countries.

"This has got to come to an end.”

All three of the groups shortlisted include overseas train operators. The winning bidder will be announced in November next year and start running the service from 2019. Construction costs are estimated at £56bn.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

The Crucial Point On Immigration Brexit Voters Are Starting To Realise
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk Is A Disgrace To Suggest UK Could Reverse Brexit: Iain

19 hours ago

Boris Johnson LBC

Boris Johnson Won't Commit To Whether DUP Deal Will Go Ahead

1 day ago

Theresa May Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry Knocks Theresa May’s Appearance With Personal Age Jibe

1 day ago