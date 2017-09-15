Bomb Expert Says Parsons Green Device Looks Similar To 7/7

15 September 2017, 10:54

A former British army bomb disposal expert has said it looks like the tube device is similar to that used in 7/7 but that it "failed to detonate and just burned instead”.

Major Chris Hunter who served in Iraq and Afghanistan for more than 18 years told LBC he was at COBRA on 7/7 and 21/7 and says the devices then were very similar to the one on the underground today.

The explosion on the underground train in west London is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Video Shows Aftermath Of Parsons Green Explosion

00:18

Pictures on social media show the suspected device on the floor of a carriage. It's a large, charred bucket in a plastic bag with wires hanging from it.

Major Hunter who is also a former special adviser to the government on counter terrorism and author of 'Extreme Risk' told Nick devices like these are "very dangerous to move in the early stages."

Police At Parsons Green Station
Police At Parsons Green Station. Picture: LBC

52 people were killed on 7th July 2005 and hundreds others were injured. Four suicide bombers were responsible for attacks in Russell Square, Tavistock Square, Aldgate and Edgware Road.

Police Cordon in place at Parsons Green Tube Station
Police Cordon in place at Parsons Green Tube Station. Picture: LBC

