Brexit Happened Because Of Blair, Booms Nick Ferrari

20 March 2017, 08:51

Nick Ferrari savages Tony Blair Over Brexit Denial

00:35

Nick Ferrari laid into Tony Blair, insisting that Britain voted for Brexit entirely because of the former Prime Minister's policy over EU immigration.

Mr Blair has admitted he did not realise how many migrants would come to the UK when he opened Britain's borders to millions of European workers.

But speaking on his LBC show, Nick said everyone should hold him in "utter contempt".

Responding to Blair's denials that he had anything to do with Brexit, Nick said: "If you are a Remainer, there's no question that the amount of people who came in from Eastern Europe, fairly or otherwise, just suspend that for a moment, influenced a lot of people with the way they voted in June, the idea of putting up borders there's no question about that.

"And if you are a Brexiteer, you know that that was what fueled it and so you're just angry at him for the policy in the first place."

