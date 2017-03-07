Grandfather With British Passport Barred From US Under Trump's Travel Ban

This grandfather has lived in Britain for 40 years, but has been barred from visiting the US under President Trump's travel ban.

Nick Ferrari labelled Robert's treatment by US Authorities as "wrong" and "outrageous" after he was turned away from the US because he was born in Sudan.

Yesterday, the US President reinstated his travel ban, stopping people born in six countries - Syria, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan - from entering the country.

That means that Robert, who has lived in Britain for 40 years and seen all his children and grandchildren born here, is not allowed to visit for his godson's wedding this week.

Robert said: "I was born in Khartoum in the Sudan in 1948 and my family left when there was a civil unrest.

"I was only 15 years old and we moved to Israel, so I've also got an Israeli nationality, I've also got British nationality. I've lived in the United Kingdom for 40 years. I've got children, I've got grandchildren and I'm barred from travelling to America. Why?"