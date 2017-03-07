Grandfather With British Passport Barred From US Under Trump's Travel Ban

7 March 2017, 11:48

'That's Wrong': Grandfather With UK British Passport Caught By Trump's Travel Ban

'That's wrong': This grandfather with a British passport was banned from travelling to America because he was born in Sudan.

01:27

This grandfather has lived in Britain for 40 years, but has been barred from visiting the US under President Trump's travel ban.

Nick Ferrari labelled Robert's treatment by US Authorities as "wrong" and "outrageous" after he was turned away from the US because he was born in Sudan.

Yesterday, the US President reinstated his travel ban, stopping people born in six countries - Syria, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan - from entering the country.

That means that Robert, who has lived in Britain for 40 years and seen all his children and grandchildren born here, is not allowed to visit for his godson's wedding this week.

Robert said: "I was born in Khartoum in the Sudan in 1948 and my family left when there was a civil unrest.

"I was only 15 years old and we moved to Israel, so I've also got an Israeli nationality, I've also got British nationality. I've lived in the United Kingdom for 40 years. I've got children, I've got grandchildren and I'm barred from travelling to America. Why?"

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Talks

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

22 days ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

8 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Speaks To Shashi Tharoor

Former Indian Minister: 'Empire 2.0 Will Go Down Like A Lead Balloon In India'

21 hours ago

Ian Collins heroin

Police Are Giving Heroin To Addicts And Ian Collins Is Furious

1 day ago

Hopkins In Sweden

Katie Hopkins Reports On A Different Side To Sweden

2 days ago