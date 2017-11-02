“You Don’t Have To Put Up With It” - Caller’s Strong Views On Speaking Out

“You don’t have to put up with it”. This caller said talking about abuse allegations was important so that women know and understand they can come forward.

Donna told Nick many women felt they wouldn’t be believed and that by having this conversation women of all ages felt like they can come forward because they will be believed.

She agreed with Nick that conversations about a hand on a knee and rape should not be had together but had strong views about reporting sexual harassment.

She said “we're talking about men who have positions of power and they're abusing those positions of power.

“If you're a teacher and you sexually harass a student, if you're a minister and you're making unwanted sexual advances to a journalist, whose career depends on going out there and getting stories, you know you have that bit of power- that's when they're making these advances.”

She said the message should be clear to everyone - “You don't have to deal with this”.