“You Don’t Have To Put Up With It” - Caller’s Strong Views On Speaking Out

2 November 2017, 09:11

“You don’t have to put up with it”. This caller said talking about abuse allegations was important so that women know and understand they can come forward.

Donna told Nick many women felt they wouldn’t be believed and that by having this conversation women of all ages felt like they can come forward because they will be believed.

She agreed with Nick that conversations about a hand on a knee and rape should not be had together but had strong views about reporting sexual harassment.

She said “we're talking about men who have positions of power and they're abusing those positions of power.

“If you're a teacher and you sexually harass a student, if you're a minister and you're making unwanted sexual advances to a journalist, whose career depends on going out there and getting stories, you know you have that bit of power- that's when they're making these advances.”

She said the message should be clear to everyone - “You don't have to deal with this”.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Graham Brady

Tory MP Says PM Has A "Tough Judgement" To Make Over Sex Toy Minister

2 days ago

Ian Collins said the male sex was being "utterly maligned"

Ian Collins Says Nowadays Flirting Just Makes You A Pervert

3 days ago

Dale and Cleverly

Tory MP Believes Jeremy Corbyn Could Be Next Prime Minister

5 days ago