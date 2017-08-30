The Carnival Call That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

Nick Ferrari was literally left with his head in his hands when this caller made numerous accusations of racism surrounding the Notting Hill Carnival.

Ayo said it was a “blatant act of racism” to “single out” crime at the two-day street party - claiming it was only picked on because it was an event celebrating black culture.

In total, over 300 people were arrested over the two-day Bank Holiday street festival for offences ranging from drugs to violent assault.

Picture: PA/LBC

Thirty-one police officers were injured, with the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation suggesting the event should now be axed.

Ayo tried to argue that other major festivals, such as Glastonbury, never recieved as much attention when it comes to crime.

But that argument didn’t end too well for him, when Nick hit back: “How many police officers were injured at this year’s Glastonbury and how many arrests were there for violent offences?”

The caller couldn’t offer up a satisfactory response for the LBC presenter, so Ayo then decided to claim Scotland Yard had a problem with “institutional racism”.

The allegation left Nick totally perplexed as he began to provide evidence why the caller was wrong.

Watch the entertaining clash above.