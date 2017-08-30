The Carnival Call That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

30 August 2017, 11:35

Nick Ferrari was literally left with his head in his hands when this caller made numerous accusations of racism surrounding the Notting Hill Carnival.

Ayo said it was a “blatant act of racism” to “single out” crime at the two-day street party - claiming it was only picked on because it was an event celebrating black culture.

In total, over 300 people were arrested over the two-day Bank Holiday street festival for offences ranging from drugs to violent assault.

Nick Ferrari left with his head in his hands during this Notting Hill Carnival call.
Picture: PA/LBC

Thirty-one police officers were injured, with the chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation suggesting the event should now be axed.

Ayo tried to argue that other major festivals, such as Glastonbury, never recieved as much attention when it comes to crime.

But that argument didn’t end too well for him, when Nick hit back: “How many police officers were injured at this year’s Glastonbury and how many arrests were there for violent offences?”

The caller couldn’t offer up a satisfactory response for the LBC presenter, so Ayo then decided to claim Scotland Yard had a problem with “institutional racism”.

The allegation left Nick totally perplexed as he began to provide evidence why the caller was wrong.

Watch the entertaining clash above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

The Story Of How Big Businesses Are Profiting From Vulnerable Adults
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Michael Cole believes new evidence will one day emerge about Diana's death.

Ex-Fayed Spokesman Claims New Evidence Will Emerge About Diana’s Death

5 days ago

Iain Dale clashes with Baroness Altmann over Brexit.

Tory Baroness Threatens To Leave Party If Government Opts For Hard Brexit

5 days ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Scolds Celebrities Who Say Exam Results Do Not Matter

6 days ago