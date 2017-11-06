Charles Moore Explains His Column To Nick Ferrari

6 November 2017, 10:09

A woman's word is more valuable than a man's and he is guilty until proven innocent, Charles Moore told Nick Ferrari.

Over the weekend Charles Moore's Daily Telegraph column was headlined "Women are now on top, I pray they share power with men, not crush us."

His piece was, unsurprisingly, widely disparaged.

This morning Nick Ferrari asked the journalist to explain his column, particularly the parallel Moore drew with Islamic law.

He said: "One of the things that happens in Islamic law, although some people dispute this, is the evidence of a woman is taken to be half that of a man.

"My argument is that we seem to be, in modern society, applying that the other way around, indeed perhaps even lower than that.

"The victim must be believed, even when we don't know that the victim is a victim because the facts haven't been established.

"If you have a thing in which a man is considered guilty until proven innocent of a sexual accusation, then nobody can live a free life."

Watch the interview above.

