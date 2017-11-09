"Corbyn Is Using The Donald Trump Book Of BS", Says Lord Sugar

Lord Sugar launched a withering attack on Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him from gaining popularity by copying Donald Trump.

The Apprentice star is a Labour peer, but has not been shy in speaking out against their leader, even following his good showing in the General Election earlier this year.

But while answering a question about Donald Trump, he couldn't stop himself having a dig at Mr Corbyn.

Lord Sugar didn't hold back in his criticism of Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "Mr Corbyn's latest popularity is because he's taken a leaf out of the Donald Trump book of BS.

"Someone's taken him to Matalan, bought him a suit and a nice red tie. They've dressed him up and they've had his haircut.

"Someone behind him has presented him in a way that is very similar to the way Mr Trump got elected in the United States."