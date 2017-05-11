"Depression Has Gone Ballistic" Says Hypnotist Paul McKenna

11 May 2017, 10:19

Hypnotist and Broadcaster Paul McKenna spoke to Nick Ferrari about the shift in tackling the stigma around mental health, and explained why more people are diagnosed as depressed than ever before.

08:09

Mental health matters is the important message from LBC for Mental Health Awareness Week, and Paul McKenna joined Breakfast Presenter Nick Ferrari to speak about it. 

During the interview the Hypnotist praised the shift in awareness about mental health, and was particularly complementary of Prince Harry for speaking openly about his mental health, saying "thank God for Prince Harry".

Paul said that "depression has gone ballistic", with more people being diagnosed than ever before, and in this clip he explains why. 

He also spoke about the "havening" technique he practices to help heal the minds of people who've experienced severe trauma.

