If You Live In An Unsafe Block Of Flats, This Is How You Can Get It Fixed Quickly

15 June 2017, 07:32

This LBC listener has a brilliant idea of what people should do if they are struggling to get their landlords to fix an unsafe block of flats.

If You're In An Unsafe Block Of Flats, This Is What You Should Do

If You're In An Unsafe Block Of Flats, This Is What You Should Do

00:01:05

LBC had been flooded with calls from worried residents of apartment blocks similar to Grenfell Tower, in which at least 12 people died after a devastating fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Nick Ferrari had suggested that listeners visit their managing agents' office and refuse to leave until action is taken.

But Graham from Bromley had a better idea.

Grenfell Tower
Grenfell Tower

Graham told Nick: "One of the things that occurred to me is that if the residents' associations and the people living in the flats are not getting any joy with what they can achieve to try to ensure the safety of their properties, this is another string they could add to their bow.

"Liaise with the insurers, because the insurers definitely won't want to take any undue risks.

"And as you know, the insurers take no prisoners."

Declaring it a brilliant idea, Nick added: "Find out the name of the insurers, send them a letter copying in your local management company.

"They will move like a Maserati. They'll have to."

