Exclusive: John Worboys Rape Victim Tells Her Story To LBC

7 February 2018, 08:17

As two victims of black cab rapist John Worboys ask High Court judges later if they can challenge the decision to release him from prison, LBC spoke to one of his victims who hasn't got justice.

LBC has spoken to ‘Deborah’, who says she was a victim of John Worboys. She was raped in November 2003 after he picked her up just after midnight from a night out with colleagues in Chelsea.

He told her he’d won the lottery. She wouldn’t drink the champagne but was persuaded by the orange juice. One of the next things she remembers was waking up in bed at around 6pm the next day. Her husband told her when she got back, her clothes were all dishevelled and she’d taken four hours from when she texted him to say she was leaving to come home.

For six years she had no memory of what had happened, but finally remembered in 2009 when she saw the case of his trial in the papers.

From there, she started getting flashbacks and went to the police in Spring 2009. She gave a statement once a fuller memory of the rape hit her, but was told that the CPS would not press charges as he was already in jail.

John Worboys
John Worboys. Picture: Met Police

Deborah says she doesn't think Worboys should be banned from living in London, saying that would just put women in danger elsewhere in the country.

She said: "No woman's safe, no matter where she lives. It's not to do with the women in London, what about all the other women in the country? No one's safe if he's out there."

She also told LBC that she felt suicidal after the police told her they would not press charges over her attack, adding: "It made me suicidal. It made me very, very ill. I'm still on tablets now because of it. Severe anxiety.

"I couldn't travel in a taxi. I couldn't even drive up to London because I would see taxis. Certain triggers that would remind me of things, smells, certain sounds and the way it all pieces together and I couldn't get out of bed actually, I was asleep all thetime. And I had two young children to look after as well."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

David Miliband

David Miliband: I’d Probably Join Protests Against Donald Trump

5 days ago

Iain Dale

This Brexit Row Ends With Iain Dale Branding A Remainer An “Economic Illiterate”

7 days ago

Dale Lawson

Lord Lawson Says Leaking Of Brexit Report Was A “Profoundly Unpatriotic Act”

7 days ago