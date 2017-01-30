"Fake News Means Zuckerberg More Influential Than Murdoch"

30 January 2017, 10:16

Zuckerberg Ferrari Murdoch

The proliferation of fake news on social media means that Mark Zuckerberg will be more influential than Rupert Murdoch in future elections, an expert has told LBC.

Jim Waterson, the Deputy Editor of Buzzfeed, has conducted research into how entirely made-up news had a significant impact in the election of Donald Trump as President.

And he says that means that Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg could wield more power than newspaper owners in future polls.

Zuckerberg Will Be More Powerful Than Murdoch, Says Buzzfeed Editor

Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson tells LBC that Mark Zuckerberg will be more powerful than Rupert Murdoch in future elections.

01:48

But Mr Waterson also said the British press' loose relationship with the truth means that they have already been peddling dubious stories for years.

More to follow...

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well
Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

7 months ago

Theresa May LBC conference

Is Theresa May A 'Bloody Difficult Woman'? Here's Her Response

3 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Katie Hopkins Trump

'Anti-Trump Petition Signers Are As Empowered As An Eight-Year-Old' Says Katie

23 hours ago

Kate Hopkins On Trump's Border Control

Katie: 'Why Do Muslim Refugees Go To Christian Countries?'

23 hours ago

Iain Dale and Sarah Olney

Iain Shuts Down Lib Dem MP In Fiery Exchange Over May's Visit To Turkey

1 day ago