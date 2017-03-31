Fallon Defends May As She Threatens To Withdraw EU Security Co-operation

31 March 2017, 09:42

Fallon Defends May's EU Security Comments

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon says Theresa May's comment on withdrawing security co-operation with the EU was not a threat, but a "statement of the fairly obvious".

01:01

Sir Michael Fallon told LBC that Theresa May's comment on withdrawing cooperation over security was not a threat to the EU - but completely common sense.

Many commentators have suggested that May is blackmailing the European Union, by putting them in danger unless they agree to favourable trade terms.

But Sir Michael defended her comments. Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "It's not a threat. With respect, it's a statement of fairly obvious.

"We want security cooperation to continue. Europe faces threats, particularly from terrorism. There's a lot of sharing of intelligence that police forces across Europe working together, our ability to have people who are arrested who are wanted for trial in this country, return to this country to face justice.

"Some of these arrangements are part of the European treaties, some sit outside the treaties. But what we're very clear about is the new partnership we want with the European Union should be a deep and special partnership that covers, not just economics and trade and access to the market in goods and services, but should cover security as well.

"That's the new relationship that we seek with Europe."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage - 30th March 2017

Caller Asks Farage What He Thinks Are The Practical Downsides Of Brexit
Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"
Katie Hopkins On Westminster

Katie Hopkins's Blazing Rant About London's "Pathetic" Response To Westminster Attack

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

3 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

9 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale advice

Iain Explains To EU-Citizen In The UK Why She Doesn't Need To Worry

19 hours ago

Pauk Nuttall Ukip

Nuttall: Leaving EU Wasn’t Main Reason People Voted For Ukip

1 day ago

Ian Collins Brexit Positive

'Whatever Way You Voted, Let's Get Positive About Brexit'

1 day ago