"You Lost, What Don't You Understand?" Ferrari In Fiery Row With Remainer

Nick Ferrari clashed with this stubborn Remainer on his LBC show this morning.

The caller wasn't happy about the EU referendum result and the fact MPs chose to back Article 50 last night.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, the Remainer said: "The majority for the Leave vote in the referendum was about one and a half per cent. 1.5 per cent was all the swing that was needed.

"It was less than 1.5 million people. It was the smallest majority in electoral history."

Nick wasn't having any of it. He said: "No. No. 75 per cent of parliamentary constituencies, if you did it that way, voted Brexit. We can trade numbers.

"I'm saying that it's fairly healthy. 75 per cent of constituents. If this was a government it would be in by a landslide. I don't want to be too confrontational but you lost. That's it.

"The will of the people, the majority of the people, the electorate, whatever you want to say voted against you."

The caller continued to disagree. He said: "Nick, do not give me the will of the people. It was 1.2 million-"

Nick cut in: "I don't give a damn. That's like saying 'oh gosh they only scored a goal in the 89th minute. You still lost. What don't you get?"

He went on: "I don't care. What don't you understand? You lost."