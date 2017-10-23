Nick Tells Police: Stop The Stupid Stunts And Start Catching Criminals

23 October 2017, 09:44

Nick Ferrari told police officers to stop the silly publicity stunts and get back to reducing crime.

Last week, pictures surfaced of officers painting their nails blue to raise awareness of slavery and wear high heels to protest domestic violence.

Then there were two officers dressed in animal masks and the 18 officers filmed enjoying themselves on the dodgems at the Hull Fair.

All this while two forces insist they are so over-stretched that they can no longer send officers to patrol Remembrance Day services next month.

A furious Nick said: "Can you just go back to what you are put on earth to do.

"Nick the villains and stop with this ridiculous virtue signalling."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nick Boles

Tory MP Who Beat Cancer Offers Advice To Those Who’ve Been Diagnosed

3 days ago

Lord Lawson Iain Dale

Lord Lawson Is Adamant There’s “No Chance” Of UK Getting A Good Brexit Deal

3 days ago

Iain Dale

Ex-Soldier On Benefits Reveals He Has Just £25 To Last Him 10 Days

4 days ago