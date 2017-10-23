Nick Tells Police: Stop The Stupid Stunts And Start Catching Criminals

Nick Ferrari told police officers to stop the silly publicity stunts and get back to reducing crime.

Last week, pictures surfaced of officers painting their nails blue to raise awareness of slavery and wear high heels to protest domestic violence.

Then there were two officers dressed in animal masks and the 18 officers filmed enjoying themselves on the dodgems at the Hull Fair.

All this while two forces insist they are so over-stretched that they can no longer send officers to patrol Remembrance Day services next month.

A furious Nick said: "Can you just go back to what you are put on earth to do.

"Nick the villains and stop with this ridiculous virtue signalling."