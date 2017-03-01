Ferrari Tears Into Foreign Office After Tunisia Inquest

1 March 2017, 08:45

Tunisia Ferrari

The hotel, the tour operator and the Foreign Office... none of them come out of the Tunisia Inquest with any credit, booms Nick Ferrari.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 Britons in Sousse found that members of staff in the hotel did not react appropriately, while the tour operators did not do enough to warn tourists of the dangers faced in Tunisia.

However, it was the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which Nick is most angry about, as they did not update their advice for diplomatic reasons and worries about the Tunisian economy.

Ferrari Savages FCO Over Tunisia Terror Attack

The hotel, the tour company, the Foreign Office... no one comes out of the Tunisia attack inquest with any credit, booms Nick Ferrari.

02:44

More to follow...

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Capitol

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

16 days ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

8 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins Donald Trump

Trump Is Wrong, Climate Change Is More Dangerous Than Terror: Ian Collins

1 day ago

Katie Spoke To A Muslim Man

Caller To Katie: People Should Stop Thinking All Muslims Are The Same

3 days ago

Iain Speaks To Nurse About post-Brexit Racism

Nurse Tells Iain Of Racism Received By NHS Staff Following Brexit Vote

5 days ago