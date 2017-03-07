Ferrari's Fury As Widows Left Off Guest List For War Memorial

Nick Ferrari Scolds MoD For Ignoring Widows Of War Victims 00:44

"It's absolutely ridiculous": Nick Ferrari was on brilliant form as he scolded the MoD for ignoring the bereaved families of soldiers who died in Afghanistan.

The families of British soldiers who died on duty expressed outrage at being excluded from a ceremony to mark the wars.

2,500 people have been invited to the event at Victoria Embankment Gardens and at Horse Guards on Thursday. But the widows and mothers of those who lost their lives said they knew nothing about the ceremony.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "How can that be justified? We are talking about more than 600 British servicemen and women who lost their lives and, in some instances, no one from their family will be present.

"Of course the Queen needs to be there and actually I get current senior politicians and cabinet ministers, but I'm sorry, former ambassadors. No.

"If it's a choice between a widow or the children of someone who actually laid down their life, why for the love of all that's holy, is some superannuated Herbert who's probably got a knighthood and God knows what else, a grace and favour accommodation, given a ticket when the widow isn't.

"Who's running this, al-Qaeda? It's absolutely ridiculous."