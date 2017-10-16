A Former Burglar Is 'Gobsmacked' Police Won't Investigate Certain Crimes

"Crime is crime. If you say it's low-rate crime, criminals are going to react to that."

The Met Police is admitting it may not investigate lower-level crime where there isn't a realistic chance of catching the perpetrator.

The force says it has to prioritise serious crime, as it looks to save £400 million by 2020.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Michael Fraser, a former burglar, who now lectures as a home security expert, he was appalled by the decision.

Nick speaking to Michael Fraser. Picture: LBC

He said: "I'm absolutely shocked. Crime is crime. If you you're gonna put out "low-rate crime" people are going to react to that.

"What message is that passing out to people?

"I've just done a talk at a major garage. Now, what the police are saying is if they drive off with £100 worth of fuel it won't be investigated.

"I'm gobsmacked, absolutely gobsmacked. This is actually saying to the criminal, instead of having a 50/50 chance, you've got an 80 per cent chance of getting away with it.

