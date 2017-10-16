A Former Burglar Is 'Gobsmacked' Police Won't Investigate Certain Crimes

16 October 2017, 10:53

"Crime is crime. If you say it's low-rate crime, criminals are going to react to that."

The Met Police is admitting it may not investigate lower-level crime where there isn't a realistic chance of catching the perpetrator.

The force says it has to prioritise serious crime, as it looks to save £400 million by 2020.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Michael Fraser, a former burglar, who now lectures as a home security expert, he was appalled by the decision.

Nick speaking to Michael Fraser
Nick speaking to Michael Fraser. Picture: LBC

He said: "I'm absolutely shocked. Crime is crime. If you you're gonna put out "low-rate crime" people are going to react to that.

"What message is that passing out to people?

"I've just done a talk at a major garage. Now, what the police are saying is if they drive off with £100 worth of fuel it won't be investigated.

"I'm gobsmacked, absolutely gobsmacked. This is actually saying to the criminal, instead of having a 50/50 chance, you've got an 80 per cent chance of getting away with it.

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian was so moved by Irene's story

Caller's Heartbreaking Story About Losing Husband And Son To Drink Driver

3 hours ago

Nadine Dorries Iain Dale Philip Hammond

Nadine Dorries Brands Philip Hammond A “Sour Eeyore” In Brutal Takedown

3 days ago

Iain Dale

Brexiteer Says He’d Now Vote Remain After Being Treated By Foreign Nurses

4 days ago