Frustrated Businessman Tells Vince Cable He Is "Getting In The Way" Of Brexit

12 September 2017, 10:09

Bob in Brentford told the leader of the LibDems that he was "muddying the waters" and damaging the economy.

Sir Vince Cable was taking calls from the British public this morning during a phone-in with Nick Ferrari.

An angry businessman vented at the Liberal Democrat leader, saying that by opposing Brexit he was getting in the way of the British people: "They've decided their going, accept it, it's done. Let us get on with our business."

Sir Vince said the UK doesn't want to find itself drifting into a disastrous exit
Sir Vince said the UK doesn't want to find itself drifting into a disastrous exit. Picture: LBC

Bob from Brentford said he did a lot of business in Europe, but delaying the process of exiting the EU would only make things worse: "You and your friends, your politicians, are getting in the way.

"We businesspeople are quite happy with the British people saying we're going to leave Europe. We businesspeople will do business together.

"They've decided their going, accept it, it's done. Let us get on with our business.

"You're costing people jobs. You're costing this country money and you're prevaricating."

Watch the full call above.

Latest on LBC

Natalie said she was a creationist, and that God doesn't make mistakes

James O'Brien Swiftly Dismantles A Creationist Caller's Prejudice Against Transgender People
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Bermuda Premier and Iain Dale

UK's Response To Hurricane Irma Is Criticised By Premier Of Bermuda

14 hours ago

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

15 hours ago

Caroline Flint MP

Labour MP Warns Party Is “Boxing Itself In” By Voting Against EU Bill

16 hours ago