Frustrated Businessman Tells Vince Cable He Is "Getting In The Way" Of Brexit

Bob in Brentford told the leader of the LibDems that he was "muddying the waters" and damaging the economy.

Sir Vince Cable was taking calls from the British public this morning during a phone-in with Nick Ferrari.

An angry businessman vented at the Liberal Democrat leader, saying that by opposing Brexit he was getting in the way of the British people: "They've decided their going, accept it, it's done. Let us get on with our business."

Sir Vince said the UK doesn't want to find itself drifting into a disastrous exit. Picture: LBC

Bob from Brentford said he did a lot of business in Europe, but delaying the process of exiting the EU would only make things worse: "You and your friends, your politicians, are getting in the way.

"We businesspeople are quite happy with the British people saying we're going to leave Europe. We businesspeople will do business together.

"They've decided their going, accept it, it's done. Let us get on with our business.

"You're costing people jobs. You're costing this country money and you're prevaricating."

Watch the full call above.