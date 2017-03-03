Gina Miller Admits She's Spent Over £200,000 Fighting Brexit

Gina Miller Admits She Might Go Back To Court To Delay Brexit 04:46

The Brexit legal campaigner Gina Miller has told LBC she's prepared to go to court again.

The businesswoman says this time she wants to secure a meaningful vote for parliament on any final deal Britain reaches with the EU.

Ms Miller's told us she's already spent "a few hundred thousand pounds" on the case, something that Nick was very impressed with.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "It's about uploading the verdict on my case, which ruled that only parliament can decide on people's rights.

"It's just upholding that judgement, it's not a new case."

Ms Miller admitted she had spent over £200,000 on the court case, but said she couldn't think of a better use of the money - and even passionate Brexiteer Nick Ferrari was impressed.