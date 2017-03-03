Gina Miller Admits She's Spent Over £200,000 Fighting Brexit

3 March 2017, 10:00

Gina Miller Admits She Might Go Back To Court To Delay Brexit

04:46

The Brexit legal campaigner Gina Miller has told LBC she's prepared to go to court again.

The businesswoman says this time she wants to secure a meaningful vote for parliament on any final deal Britain reaches with the EU.

Ms Miller's told us she's already spent "a few hundred thousand pounds" on the case, something that Nick was very impressed with.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "It's about uploading the verdict on my case, which ruled that only parliament can decide on people's rights.

"It's just upholding that judgement, it's not a new case."

Ms Miller admitted she had spent over £200,000 on the court case, but said she couldn't think of a better use of the money - and even passionate Brexiteer Nick Ferrari was impressed.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage jokes

"Jean-Claude Juncker's Plan To Save The EU Is Like A Carry On Film"
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

18 days ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

2 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

8 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Brexit Briefing

Labour MP Blames Brexit For Prisoners Escaping Prison

1 hour ago

Ian Collins On Big Businesses

Ian Collins: Social Unrest Will Cause Riots And Big Businesses Will Be To Blame

2 hours ago

Iain Dale Furious

Iain Butts Heads With "Arrogant" Caller: Whose Side Are You On?

19 hours ago