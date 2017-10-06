Grant Shapps Says Tory Ministers Privately Agree May Should Go

6 October 2017, 11:08

The former Conservative Party chairman who has called on Theresa May to resign has told LBC some Tory ministers “privately agree” with him.

Grant Shapps made the headlines after it was revealed he had gathered a list of 30 Tory MPs who are discontented with the Prime Minister.

Grant Shapps Nick Ferrari
Picture: LBC/PA

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the MP compared Mrs May's premiership to the end of Gordon Brown and John Major’s, saying: “it will end in a catastrophic mess”.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has insisted there was no desire for another leadership election, adding it was a “turn-off” for the voter.

But, Mr Shapps told LBC although they wouldn’t admit it in public, there were some ministers who privately agreed.

He said: “Minister after minister will no doubt be on in the next few days… decrying publicly and in private and indeed to many of your fellow journalist friends, they’ll be saying ‘of course this really can’t go on’.”

Mr Shapps added: “I think the issue is if you saw that the Cabinet which includes Michael, but not him particularly, it was not very united over the summer and going into that party conference you realise the fundamental problem is the lack of authority.”

Latest on LBC

Jenny

Global’s Make Some Noise: Your Generosity Makes BIG Difference To These Young People
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Charles Walker

Tory MP Says Only A “Handful” Of Colleagues Want Theresa May To Quit

18 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn

How Social Media Could Lead To Jeremy Corbyn Entering Number 10

1 day ago

Nicky Morgan

Nicky Morgan’s Comical Reaction To “Romantic Couple In Loo Cubicle” Story

2 days ago