Is Dressing Your Daughter As Moana "Racist"? Nick Doesn't Think So

30 October 2017, 10:43

Nick says he is "puzzled by the world" after claims that dressing your daughter as Moana is 'racist'.

If a girl wants to dress as Moana let her, just as you can let a black boy dress as Superman was Nick’s argument in a discussion with journalist and author Radhika Sanghani.

She argued having a cultured costume is wrong.

Nick’s argument was to let children dress up for Halloween as their favourite characters no matter race or gender.

But, Radhika said his view was “idealistic” because we live in a world that has got “historical oppression”.

You can hear their exchanges in the video at the top of this page.

Nick and Moana
Picture: LBC/PA

