A Heart-Wrenching Effect Of The Southern Rail Strikes

5 January 2017, 08:10

Nick Ferrari sad

This commuter has revealed one of the toughest aspects of the Southern Rail strikes - he no longer gets to kiss his children goodnight.

- This Conductor Will Change Your Mind About The Southern Rail Strikes

Vinnie Potter, a Southern commuter from Merstham in Surrey, has been so badly affected by the strikes that he cannot get home for his children's bedtime, meaning he has to read them bedtime stories via Skype.

How The Southern Strikes Are Harming This Commuter's Life

This Southern Rail commuter gives a heart-wrenching reason why the strikes are affecting his life so much.

00:51

Next week sees a further three days of strikes by the train drivers, staggered from Tuesday to Friday to ensure disruption spreads over most of the working week.

It's all in a row over who opens the doors, with Southern's owners Govia Thameslink wanting the drivers do to the job instead of the guards.

And Mr Potter said it's had a major effect on his life. He said: "It's been awful really.

"The couple of strikes before Christmas, i had to spend a few weeks away from home, not seeing my children or my wife.

"I had to read to them by Skype. I couldn't give them a cuddle or a kiss at bedtime. I missed my son's Christmas nativity play.

"That's just my personal life, my work life has been hugely stressful as well. There's a huge burden on my to try to get into work and if I can't, that's very stressful.

"But I'm just one person. There are 350,000 who are affected by these Southern Rail strikes."

Categories: Southern Rail Strikes

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

29 days ago

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

1 month ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

6 months ago

Theresa May LBC conference

Is Theresa May A 'Bloody Difficult Woman'? Here's Her Response

3 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Vince Cable

Cable: "There Is No Point To Liam Fox!"

20 hours ago

Liam Halligan

EU Ambassador Hammered Over THAT Resignation Email

21 hours ago

Sir Tim Barrow

What You Need To Know About Our "Fearless" New EU Ambassador

1 day ago