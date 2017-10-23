Henry Bolton: If ISIS Brits Aren't Killed We'll Try Them For Treason

23 October 2017, 09:42

The UKIP leader said if Brits who had left the country to fight for ISIS were not killed in action they should be tried for treason.

The leader of UKIP has told LBC that people who go abroad to fight for the Islamic State group should be charged with treason.

Henry Bolton says the law is currently unusable but should be applied to, what he calls, "traitors."

The newly-elected leader has told Nick, the legislation needs to be reviewed.

UKIP leader Henry Bolton in the studio with Nick Ferrari
UKIP leader Henry Bolton in the studio with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

He said: "Islamic State (IS) is an enemy. An enemy of this country and this people. If somebody from this country, or anywhere else, goes to fight for IS they become an enemy of this country and our people.

"We need to take the Treason Act out of the Public Order Act, where Tony Blair put it, and make it fit for purpose.

"If you go to fight with, or support, an enemy of this country that we are at war with then you should be subject to the Treason Act. You can't be at the moment, it doesn't work in that way.

"These people are traitors, and if they die fighting against us then so be it."

Watch the interview at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nick Boles

Tory MP Who Beat Cancer Offers Advice To Those Who’ve Been Diagnosed

3 days ago

Lord Lawson Iain Dale

Lord Lawson Is Adamant There’s “No Chance” Of UK Getting A Good Brexit Deal

3 days ago

Iain Dale

Ex-Soldier On Benefits Reveals He Has Just £25 To Last Him 10 Days

4 days ago