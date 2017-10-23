Henry Bolton: If ISIS Brits Aren't Killed We'll Try Them For Treason

The UKIP leader said if Brits who had left the country to fight for ISIS were not killed in action they should be tried for treason.

The leader of UKIP has told LBC that people who go abroad to fight for the Islamic State group should be charged with treason.

Henry Bolton says the law is currently unusable but should be applied to, what he calls, "traitors."

The newly-elected leader has told Nick, the legislation needs to be reviewed.

UKIP leader Henry Bolton in the studio with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

He said: "Islamic State (IS) is an enemy. An enemy of this country and this people. If somebody from this country, or anywhere else, goes to fight for IS they become an enemy of this country and our people.

"We need to take the Treason Act out of the Public Order Act, where Tony Blair put it, and make it fit for purpose.

"If you go to fight with, or support, an enemy of this country that we are at war with then you should be subject to the Treason Act. You can't be at the moment, it doesn't work in that way.

"These people are traitors, and if they die fighting against us then so be it."

