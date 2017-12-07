‘I Can’t Afford To Pay For Maternity Leave’ Says Small Business Owner

7 December 2017, 10:33

A small business owner has told LBC she cannot afford to employ women who will become pregnant.

It follows a survey which has found that managers are reluctant to hire women who may have children.

Hairdresser and make-up artist Naveeda runs a small business with fewer than five employees.

She told Nick that whilst as a woman and mother she is totally sympathetic to these women, as a business owner she is “just about making ends meet”.

“I have to think about more than one aspect,” she said.

Naveeda said it wasn’t only about paying for maternity leave but about having to fork out extra cash to pay for cover too.

She said: "It's not just the point of someone going off on maternity.  

"It's everything else that comes with it - finding someone to cover" and finding the right candidate "knowing that they might go after the nine months when the other person comes back and not a lot of people want to come into that job."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Caller Compares Israel To Isis But Iain Dale Won’t Let Him Get Away With It

16 hours ago

Iain Dale

This Caller Gave Up Work To Care For Parents But Ended Up Homeless

18 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Reacts In Absolute Disgust To Caller’s Theory On Terror Attacks

1 day ago