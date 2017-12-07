‘I Can’t Afford To Pay For Maternity Leave’ Says Small Business Owner

A small business owner has told LBC she cannot afford to employ women who will become pregnant.

It follows a survey which has found that managers are reluctant to hire women who may have children.

Hairdresser and make-up artist Naveeda runs a small business with fewer than five employees.

She told Nick that whilst as a woman and mother she is totally sympathetic to these women, as a business owner she is “just about making ends meet”.

“I have to think about more than one aspect,” she said.

Naveeda said it wasn’t only about paying for maternity leave but about having to fork out extra cash to pay for cover too.

She said: "It's not just the point of someone going off on maternity.

"It's everything else that comes with it - finding someone to cover" and finding the right candidate "knowing that they might go after the nine months when the other person comes back and not a lot of people want to come into that job."