"I'm Not A Fish Thrower": Jacob Rees-Mogg Denies Thames Trawler Stunt

Jacob Rees-Mogg denied he is to throw dead fish into the Thames in a protest against the government's position on fishing rights, insisting: "I'm not a fish thrower".

Reports suggested that the popular MP, leader of a 60-strong group of Eurosceptic Conservative MPs, would board a boat and pass by Parliament throwing fish into the Thames in protest at the alleged “sellout”.

But speaking to LBC this morning, Mr Rees-Mogg insisted that was not the case.

Jacob Rees-Mogg On LBC. Picture: LBC

He said: "Am I going to change my name to Captain Haddock?

"No, I'm not throwing fish anywhere. I'm not a fish thrower. I think this has got slightly out of hand.

"There was a suggestion that a fishing boat should go up the Thames in a protest against the delay in leaving the Common Fisheries Policy.

"But I won't be throwing fish. Anyway, I have a nasty feeling that if I started throwing fish, they would be brought back in the wind and hit me in the face.

"No, I'm not a fish thrower."