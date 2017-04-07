"I'm Really Pretty Worried" Says Nigel Farage Of Trump's Air Strike On Syria

"I'm Really Pretty Worried" Says Nigel Farage Of Trump's Air Strike On Syria Nigel Farage, friend and political ally of Donald Trump, told Nick Ferrari he's been left "confused" by the US President's decision to carry out an air strike on Syria. 02:14

Former Ukip leader and fellow LBC Presenter Nigel Farage spoke to Nick Ferrari following Donald Trump's decision to launch a missile strike at al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs in Syria.

The airstrike comes in response to al-Assad's alleged deadly gas attack on civilians in the rebel-held town in Idlib.

Sir Michael Fallon, Defence Secretary, says the UK supports the air strike, but Nigel Farage said he's been left "confused" by the action.

He told Nick Ferrari this morning (Friday): "I'm a Trump supporter, and friend, and one of the things that I think helped him gain votes was the idea that we should not endlessly get involved militarily in the Middle East without fully thinking through the implications of what we're doing.

"I think back to Libya a few years ago and arguably we made the world worse as a result of our intervention. So I have to say, I woke up to this news this morning very, very surprised.

"I think a lot of Trump voters will be really scratching their heads hard and asking "where does this go from here?""

Nick said: "It's worth pointing out of course that Ann Coulter, the blogger, has said he campaigned less intervention, not more. So is this a mixed message from the White House?"

Nigel replied: "Well that is absolutely right. It is one of the reasons I supported him as vociferously as I did. Now there may be facts, there may be reasons that you and I at this moment in time don't understand.

"But it does seem to me that perhaps to begin with, we could have done with rather more certainty about whether it was Assad that used that horrible chemical agent, and secondly, one of the big, big picture games here was to try to at least have an improvement and understanding of relations with Putin's Russia.

"Particularly given that we all view Isis as being a terrible threat to us and I just worry Nick that this intervention damages that relationship.

"Who's the real enemy here? Is it Isis, is it Assad? Or is it perhaps both of them? I'm somewhat confused."

Nick said: "Isn't there a danger that also Nigel this could lead to perhaps, and we understand that Isis the support was dwindling, is there not a danger that this could actually now reverse that totally?

"And also mean more people now go on the march and make their way to Europe?"

Nigel said: "Do you know, whenever America intervenes in any part of the world, there is always a big counter reaction to it. Yeah, we saw from Iraq, we saw from Libya, Britain, America getting involved in the Middle East, leading to hundreds and thousands of people signing up for Isis.

"It plays absolutely into the Isis narrative. I'm really pretty worried about this."