Jacob Rees-Mogg's Brilliantly Understated Response To Being "Hero Of The Day"

3 October 2017, 10:10

One newspaper labelled Jacob Rees-Mogg the hero of the day for helping when a woman fainted at his meeting. His response live on LBC was brilliantly under-stated.

The Conservative MP was said to have "leapt into action" during his fringe event at the Tory Conference in Manchester.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Rees-Mogg downplayed the incident.

Jacob Rees-Mogg live on LBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg live on LBC. Picture: LBC

Asked if he had medical training, he responded: "No, I just wondered over with a glass of water.

"Well, what else do you do? I wasn't leaping into action.

"It's very flattering, but I went over with a glass of water and a bottle of water in case it was necessary.

"But actually, the lady had already recovered, so my actions weren't necessary.

"I was very flattered by that, but I think it was somewhat overstated."

The incident happened on the same day he calmly debated with protesters who stormed his speech at at fringe meeting.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was shocked by America's refusal to deal with gun crime

James O'Brien's Observation On Gun Control Is Staggering

Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Michael Gove

Michael Gove Expects To Fight The Next Election Under Theresa May

18 hours ago

The Top 100 Most Influential People on the Right

The Top 100 Most Influential People On The Right: Iain Dale's 2017 List

1 day ago

Iain Dale

The Heartbreaking Call From A Disabled Woman Struggling On Universal Credit

3 days ago