Jacob Rees-Mogg's Brilliantly Understated Response To Being "Hero Of The Day"

One newspaper labelled Jacob Rees-Mogg the hero of the day for helping when a woman fainted at his meeting. His response live on LBC was brilliantly under-stated.

The Conservative MP was said to have "leapt into action" during his fringe event at the Tory Conference in Manchester.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Rees-Mogg downplayed the incident.

Jacob Rees-Mogg live on LBC. Picture: LBC

Asked if he had medical training, he responded: "No, I just wondered over with a glass of water.

"Well, what else do you do? I wasn't leaping into action.

"It's very flattering, but I went over with a glass of water and a bottle of water in case it was necessary.

"But actually, the lady had already recovered, so my actions weren't necessary.

"I was very flattered by that, but I think it was somewhat overstated."

The incident happened on the same day he calmly debated with protesters who stormed his speech at at fringe meeting.