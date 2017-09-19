Jo Swinson: Donald Trump Is A Racist, Misogynist Bully

19 September 2017, 13:22

"I don't think that's someone we should roll out the red carpet for."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning the Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson said the UK needed to retract its offer of a state visit to Donald Trump.

She said: "I don't think he should've been invited in the first place. He is racist, misogynist and a bully.

"Uninviting him looks better than rolling out the red carpet for somebody who stood by when white supremacists took to the streets in America, carrying Nazi flags and a woman was killed, he then equivocated and suggested they're all as bad as each other."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

The judge in Mrs Briggs' case said Alliston showed no remorse for killing another person

Widower Of Woman Killed By Cyclist's Powerful Response To His Wife's Death
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Steve White, Police Federation Chief, on how police are having to deal with mental health

Mental Health Agencies Are Failing And Police Are Having To Pick Up The Pieces: Federation Chief

5 hours ago

Boris Johnson Nadine Dorries Iain Dale

Tory MP Nadine Dorries Insists Boris Johnson Is Not Launching A Leadership Bid

19 hours ago

Ian Collins Boris Johnson

Ian Collins Defends Boris Johnson Over £350m Post-Brexit Claim

23 hours ago