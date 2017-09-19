Jo Swinson: Donald Trump Is A Racist, Misogynist Bully

"I don't think that's someone we should roll out the red carpet for."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning the Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson said the UK needed to retract its offer of a state visit to Donald Trump.

She said: "I don't think he should've been invited in the first place. He is racist, misogynist and a bully.

"Uninviting him looks better than rolling out the red carpet for somebody who stood by when white supremacists took to the streets in America, carrying Nazi flags and a woman was killed, he then equivocated and suggested they're all as bad as each other."

